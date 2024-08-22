Paramount+ released the trailer for Frasier Season 2 on Thursday. The sitcom revival returns Sept. 19.

Clips from the new season see Frasier Crane ( Kelsey Grammer ) return to the Seattle radio station where his first Cheers spinoff was set. A sportscaster points out how different Freddy Crane (Jack Cutmore-Scott) is from his father because he follows sports.

Peri Gilpin also appears as Frasier's former co-host Roz in Season 2 of the revival. She guest starred in the season finale of the revival.

Last month, Gilpin told the Television Critics Association she appears in five episodes of the new season, including the episode that returns to Seattle.

The revival sees Frasier move back to Boston and take a teaching job at Harvard. Other regulars include psychology department head Olivia Finch (Toks Olagundoye) and professor Alan Cornwall (Nicholas Lyndhurst).

Frasier's nephew, David (Anders Keith) also joins Frasier in Boston. Jess Salgueiro plays Eve, a single mother living next door to Frasier and Freddy.