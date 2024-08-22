Miranda Lambert will be honored at the People's Choice Country Awards.

NBC announced in a press release Thursday that Lambert, 40, will receive the Country Icon Award at this year's awards show.

The second annual People's Choice Country Awards will take place Sept. 26 at Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville and air live at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC. The event will also stream on Peacock.

In addition, the Live From E! People's Choice Country Awards red carpet event will air at 6 p.m. EDT on E!

Lambert is a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter whose hit singles include "The House That Built Me," "Heart Like Mine" and "Somethin' Bad" with Carrie Underwood.

"A tour de force in country music for more than 20 years, Miranda Lambert 's groundbreaking albums continue to capture the hearts of fans around the world," said Jen Neal, EVP of live events and specials for NBC Universal Entertainment. "We're so excited to celebrate her career, fierce individualism and innovation in the industry with the Country Icon Award."

Lambert will release her ninth solo album, Postcards from Texas, on Sept. 13, ahead of the People's Choice Country Awards.

Shania Twain will host the awards show.

