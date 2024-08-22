A trailer for the final season of My Brilliant Friend shows Elena "Leni¹" Greco and Raffaella "Lila" Cerullo navigating a new phase of their adult lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Italian drama was inspired by a book series, penned by Elena Ferrante, and the HBO show examines how an important friendship evolves over six decades.

This fourth and final chapter of that story is called "Story of the Lost Child," and stars Alba Rohrwacher as Elena and Irene Maiorino as Lila.

"They find themselves entangled in the turmoil of Italy in the late 1980s, nearing the end of decades of political violence and social unrest," the official synopsis reads. "Amid motherhood and career demands, amid betrayals, threats, disappearances, and natural disasters, Elena and Lila once again reside in the same neighborhood."

The fourth season of My Brilliant Friend premieres on HBO Sept. 9 at 9:00 p.m. EDT, with a new episode airing each Monday after that.