Olympic gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik is the first contestant to join Season 33 of Dancing with the Stars.

Nedoroscik, who won two bronze medals at the Paris Olympics, expressed his excitement to bring his competitive spirit to the dance floor on Good Morning America Thursday.

"I want to bring some of that gymnastics, maybe a back flip or a handstand," he said. "I want to have fun with it."

The 25-year-old has been referred to as "Clark Kent" because he wears glasses but takes them off before competition.

"It's really cool to be compared to Superman," he said. "It's a compliment. So I'm really soaking all that in, and trying to embrace my inner Superman."

The jury is still out on whether or not he'll wear his signature specs on Dancing with the Stars.

"I might have fun with it," he said. "I'm scared they'll fly off is the thing. But maybe we can do a gadget, keep them on. Maybe a new pair of glasses, match the theme, right?"

He also expects to meditate before dancing, the way he did before the pommel horse competitions.

"As that moment is catching up and you're getting closer to your competition time, your heart rate is just going crazy, so I'm just trying to stay calm," he said of his ritual. "I'm really just focusing on my breathing exercises, visualization and then it's go time. It's kind of what I do just to calm myself down so I will probably will be bringing that to the dance floor."

Season 33 will premiere on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC and Disney+, while the show will stream on Hulu the next day.

The remaining Dancing with the Stars contestants will be announced Sept. 4.