Ariana Grande released the 10th anniversary edition of My Everything on Thursday. The album includes two previously unreleased tracks.

The singer and actress shared the news in her Instagram Stories, noting that fans can also pre-order the vinyl version of the album, which ships in December and retails for $43.

The merchandise includes hoodies, and a satin scarf to commemorate the decade since she released her sophomore studio album.

My Everything features hits like "Problem" with Iggy Azalea, "Break Free" with Zedd and "Bang Bang" with Jessie J and Nicki Minaj.

The anniversary edition includes "Cadillac Song" and "Too Close" -- tracks that were originally only available when the album was purchased at Target.

"This is one of the best and most under-appreciated Ariana Grande songs," a fan said of her "Cadillac Song" official audio, now on YouTube. "The story is telling and vocals are truly outstanding. Talking about the memories you were with someone and looking back on those days you were with them is something that is truly not talked about with today's music."

Grande also portrays Glinda in Wicked, a film adaptation of the Broadway musical which premiered in 2003. The movie opens in theaters Nov. 22.