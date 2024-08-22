The anniversary edition includes "Cadillac Song" and "Too Close" -- tracks that were originally only available when the album was purchased at Target.
"This is one of the best and most under-appreciated Ariana Grande songs," a fan said of her "Cadillac Song" official audio, now on YouTube. "The story is telling and vocals are truly outstanding. Talking about the memories you were with someone and looking back on those days you were with them is something that is truly not talked about with today's music."
Grande also portrays Glinda in Wicked, a film adaptation of the Broadway musical which premiered in 2003. The movie opens in theaters Nov. 22.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.