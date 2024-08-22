Jenna Ortega was "a little terrified" when she began filming Wednesday Season 2, she said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Ortega portrays Wednesday Addams in the comedy-drama that follows Wednesday's adventures at Nevermore Academy, a school for misfits.

"I was a little terrified just because it had been years since Wednesday, since we shot the first one," she told Fallon. "We did that like two or three years ago in Romania."

Ortega is also a producer on Season 2.

"I get to decide like how blue somebody's gonna be, or where the brains go on the floor, what the prosthetics look like," she said. "It's so exciting. It's so much fun, actually."

Netflix has not yet announced a premiere date for Wednesday Season 2. Production resumed in May.

Ortega will also star in Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, a sequel to the 1988 comedy horror film directed by Tim Burton. The sequel features original stars Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder and Catherine O'Hara.

Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice opens in theaters Sept. 6.