Mauricio Umansky anticipates a quick recovery after breaking his clavicle in a skiing accident.

Umansky, the estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards , was in Aspen, Colo., when an unspecified incident sent him to the hospital Friday.

"I had surgery on my clavicle," he wrote in an Instagram post Sunday. "It was a clean break but required a metal plate and 12 screws. I expect a speedy recovery."

He credited the helmet he was wearing for saving his life.

Umansky, 54, also starred in Buying Beverly Hills before the Netflix show's cancellation in August.

He and Richards, his wife of nearly three decades, announced their separation in 2023.