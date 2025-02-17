Former Vice President Kamala Harris is set to receive the NAACP's Chairman Award during the 56th annual NAACP Image Awards ceremony Saturday.

"Vice President Kamala Harris is more than a leader - she is a force of change, driven by an unwavering passion to shape a brighter, more equitable future," said Leon W. Russell, the NAACP National Board of Directors chair. "It is with great honor that we present her with the Chairman's Award at this year's NAACP Image Awards, celebrating her relentless dedication to justice, equality, and the betterment of our society."

The Chairman Award is given to people who have dedicated their lives to promoting positive change.

Harris, 60, is in the company of previous award recipients Amanda Gorman, Samuel L. Jackson, Danny Glover, Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Tyler Perry.

Former President Barack Obama also received the honor when he was a senator.

A press release announcing Harris as the 2025 Chairman Award honoree notes that she scored more than 75 million votes "in the shortest modern general election campaign" during the 2024 presidential election.

"Her legacy is built on courage, compassion, and a profound commitment to uplifting those who need it most," Russell continued. "Her tireless advocacy for the most vulnerable among us has made her a beacon of hope and progress."

The NAACP Image Awards acknowledges people of color for profound artistic work that elevates social justice.

The Piano Lesson, a Netflix movie inspired by August Wilson's play, leads the nominees with 14 nominations.

Cynthia Erivo, Kevin Hart, Shannon Sharpe, Keke Palmer and Kendrick Lamar are vying for Entertainer of the Year.

The award ceremony will take place Saturday at 8:00 p.m. EST at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. Viewers can tune in live on CBS or BET.