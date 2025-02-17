K-pop groups Aespa and Red Velvet are among the artists slated to perform at SMtown Live in London.

Billed as "this summer's biggest K-pop event in Europe," the concert will take place at Allianz Stadium Twickenham and also feature such artists as TVXQ!, Hyoyeon, NCT 127, Naevis, Suho, Chanyeol, NCT Dream, WayV and NCT Wish, according to a press release.

Aespa and Red Velvet are both South Korean girl groups.

Together, Karina, Giselle, Winter and Ningning form Aespa. The band's most recent EP, Whiplash, arrived in October, featuring six songs.

Red Velvet, meanwhile, dropped Cosmic in June. Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri make up that group.

The concert is set for June 28 and tickets become available for purchase Feb. 27.