Tamron Hall and her syndicated talk show are returning for Season 7.

Hall, 54, announced the renewal of The Tamron Hall Show on Monday.

"It's been a whirlwind!" she said. "2019, we entered the space of daytime TV. Six seasons later, we have traveled the country. Vegas with Miranda Lambert and Usher. Hanging out in L.A., picking up a couple of Emmys along the way."

In addition to two Emmy awards, the show has been nominated for NAACP and GLAAD Media honors, Variety reports.

"In truth the reward is that every day I get to walk out and say, 'Hey Tam Fam!'" Hall said Monday.