The third installment of the Sonic the Hedgehog film series arrives on Paramount+ Tuesday.

The movie, which topped domestic box office sales upon its December release, draws inspiration from the Sega video games and features the voices of Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves as the animated Sonic and Shadow, respectively.

"Together, team Sonic must secure an unexpected alliance if they hope to stop Shadow and save the planet they now call home," an official synopsis reads.

The film also features live-action characters, such as James Marsden who portrays Sheriff Tom Wachowski, and Jim Carrey who portrays Dr. Robotnik.

Other cast members include Tika Sumpter, Idris Elba, Krysten Ritter, Natasha Rothwell and Shemar Moore. Jelly Roll also created a song for the film, titled "Run It."

According to Paramount+, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 has earned more than its 2020 and 2022 predecessors did, raking in more than $478 million, a press release states.