Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has announced that Dog Man will be available for digital rental or purchase Tuesday. The animated film comes to DVD and Blu-ray April 1.

Dog Man opened in theaters Jan. 31 and topped the North American box office with $36 million. It retained the No. 1 spot in its second weekend.

Based on the graphic novel series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man features the voice of Peter Hastings as Dog Man, a half man, half canine cop. Hastings also wrote and directed the adaptation for Dreamworks.

Dog Man tries to catch Petey the Cat (voice of Pete Davidson). Dog Man also features the voices of Poppy Liu, Isla Fisher, Lil Rel Howery, Billy Boyd, Rahnuma Panthaky, Melissa Villasei±or and more.

Home video editions include bonus features, deleted scenes, drawing lessons and commentary by Hastings.