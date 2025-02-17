Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of Matt Damon as Odysseus.

Damon, 54, plays the Greek hero in Christopher Nolan 's upcoming film The Odyssey.

Nolan will direct the movie based on the Homer epic poem, written nearly 3,000 years ago.

Damon appeared in full costume in a first-look photograph that dropped Monday.

He previously teamed with Nolan on Oppenheimer and Interstellar.

Nolan, who is also well-known for directing such features as Inception and Dunkirk, also wrote the script for The Odyssey, which was described by Universal Pictures as "a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology."

Parts of the movie will film in Italy, Variety reports.

In addition to Damon, Tom Holland, Mia Goth, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal and John Leguizamo will also star, the outlet says.

The film opens in theaters July 17, 2026.