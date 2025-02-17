Nolan will direct the movie based on the Homer epic poem, written nearly 3,000 years ago.
Damon appeared in full costume in a first-look photograph that dropped Monday.
He previously teamed with Nolan on Oppenheimer and Interstellar.
Nolan, who is also well-known for directing such features as Inception and Dunkirk, also wrote the script for The Odyssey, which was described by Universal Pictures as "a mythic action epic shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology."
Parts of the movie will film in Italy, Variety reports.
Copyright 2025 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.