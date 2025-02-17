South Korean actress Kim Sae-ron has died in an apparent suicide. She was 24 years old.

The New York Times reported Kim was found dead by a friend at her home Sunday, according to the Seongdong Police Station in Seoul.

Kim was just nine years old when her role in A Brand New Life helped catapult her to fame. She later appeared in such films as The Man from Nowhere, The Neighbors and A Girl at My Door.

But her professional life hit a snag when she was convicted of driving under the influence in 2022, CNN reports.

She took to social media at the time to address the public outcry.

"There is no excuse for this distasteful incident," the actress said in May 2022.

Kim was attached to the Netflix series Bloodhounds at the time of her DUI. Most of her scenes were edited out after the incident, according to Variety.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available 24/7. Call or text the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for free, confidential support. Globally, the International Association for Suicide Prevention has contact information for crisis centers around the world.