Famed Mexican singer Paquita la del Barrio has died at age 77, her staff said Monday.

"With deep sorrow and sadness, we confirm the sensitive death of our beloved 'Paquita La Del Barrio' in her home of Veracruz," read a portion of a translated statement on Instagram.

Born Francisca Viveros Barradas, she died at her home in the east Mexican state of Veracruz, where she was born in 1947.

"Being a unique and unrepeatable artist, who will leave an indelible mark in the hearts of all of us who knew her and enjoyed her music," her family wrote.

Paquita was nominated three times for a Grammy award. In 2021, she was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Billboard Latin Music Awards.

She was hospitalized for pulmonary thrombosis a year later, which affected her ability to move and perform.

She began to perform in 1970 under the name Paquita la del Barrio at a restaurant in Mexico City, and got her big break in 1986 after appearing on a television show. That led to a recording contract.

Paquita's live performances were, according to her Spotify bio, "based mainly on feminist songs with aggressive lyrics towards macho attitudes, seduced followers from all over the country."

"Her repertoire with more than 40 record productions that include rancheras, banda and nortei±as, was distinguished by raising her voice against injustices toward women. Rest in peace," Mexico's Ministry of Culture posted on social media, calling her an icon.

Her music was known to empower women with some of her more famous hits, including "Tres Veces te Engai±e," which is English for "Three Times I Cheated on You." In addition to "Rata de Dos Patas," it translated to "Two-Legged Rat," which took aim at chauvinism in men.

In the statement, relatives asked for space so that Paquita's family can "live their grief in privacy."

"Rest in peace, your music and legacy will always live in our hearts," it said.