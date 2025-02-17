Shakira thanked her fans Sunday for the flood of "loving messages" she received following a Saturday hospitalization that caused her to postpone a show.

"Thank you all for your loving messages," she wrote Sunday night. "You give me so much strength!! I love you with all my heart."

Earlier Sunday, she reported that an "abdominal issue" caused her to head to the emergency room Saturday.

"The doctors whose care I am currently under have communicated that I am not in good enough condition to perform this evening," she said on X.

"I am very sad to not be able to take the stage today. I've been looking forward to reuniting with my incredible fans here in Peru," she added.

She noted that she hoped to be released Monday, and that she would perform the canceled show at a later date.

The iconic singer, 48, is currently in on a world tour, which includes U.S. stops beginning with Charlotte, N.C. on May 13 and wrapping with San Francisco June 30.

Shakira's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran album, which arrived in March, won her a Grammy Award Feb. 2.