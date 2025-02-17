Bridgerton actress Golda Rosheuvel, The Girlfriend Experience alum Anna Friel and Katherine Parkinson from Doc Martin are set to star in the BBC's upcoming six-part drama, The Dream Lands.

The limited series is based on Rosa Rankin-Gee's novel, Dreamland. It focuses on teen Chance (Pascale Kann), who turns to career of crime to protect her family in a dangerous, futuristic world.

"I'm completely awed by this stellar ensemble, all brought together under the expert eye of our casting director, Rachel Sheridan," writer-producer Kayleigh Llewellyn said in a press release on Monday.

"We feel incredibly lucky to be working with a cast that blends new young talent, who I believe are the stars of tomorrow, and acclaimed actors, who will be delving into areas we've never seen them explore before," she added. "I'm thrilled to see this world being brought to life by such a phenomenal cast and our visionary directors, Erika Calmeyer and Myriam Raja."

The series is filming now in England.