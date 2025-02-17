Screen legend Jack Nicholson -- a three-time Oscar-winner who hasn't appeared in a film since 2010's How Do You Know -- introduced Adam Sandler, who sang a new song about Saturday Night Live, on Sunday's special celebrating the show's 50th anniversary.

Nicholson, 87, wore a dark suit and beret with the New York Yankees logo on it as he whistled, clapped and announced from his seat, "Ladies and gentlemen, Adam Sandler !"

"Let's hear it for Jack, baby! Jack made it out tonight! I love you brother," Sandler -- who was an SNL cast member from 1990 to 1995 -- said before launching into his 5-minute song, which was a funny and heartfelt look at SNL's half-century on NBC.

"Everyone in this room has something in common," he sang. "All of our lives were changed by the show."

Sandler, 58, strummed a guitar while he saluted producer Lorne Michaels and the show's original cast, which included Dan Aykroyd, Chevy Chase, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Laraine Newman and the late John Belushi and Gilda Radner.

He also recalled in verse the exhaustion, exhilaration and disappointment that came with writing and performing an original 90-minute show each week, and paid tribute to his late friends and former castmates Chris Farley Phil Hartman and Norm MacDonald.

"50 years of one of us getting to say, 'Live from New York, it's Saturday night!' 50 years of standing on home base, waving 'good night' and 'goodbye.' 50 years of the best times of our lives," the song ended.

Newman and Curtin also held up Radner's photo in the audience during the star-studded show.