Martha Stewart says she really wanted to host Saturday Night Live but her parole officer wouldn't permit it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The lifestyle guru, 83, stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday to discuss her upcoming Uber Eats commercial with Charli XCX

Fallon brought up how Stewart is the most-impersonated person on SNL, with nine different comedians having portrayed her during skits.

Stewart's impersonators include Janeane Garofalo, Nancy Walls Carell, Ana Gasteyer, Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch, David Spade, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon and Chloe Fineman.

"Imitation is the highest form of flattery," Stewart said on the show.

She added that she'd been asked to host, but the timing was not ideal.

"I was coming out of Alderson, that camp that I was in for a while," Stewart said, referring to the West Virginia prison where she spent five months between 2004 and 2005.

Stewart was sentenced to five months in prison in July 2004 after lying about the sale of her ImClone stocks. Following her release, she completed five months of house arrest and two years probation.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"My parole officer wouldn't give me the time to do it," the star said of hosting SNL, adding that she hasn't ruled out the possibility of hosting in the future.

"Maybe someday," she said, noting that she'd be an "amazing" host.

As SNL celebrates 50 years on the air, the show is rolling out an immersive experience Jan. 30, and a three-hour special that premieres Feb. 16.

On Tonight, Stewart also talked about filming an Uber Eats commercial with Charli XCX, which airs during Super Bowl LIX Feb. 9.

"Honestly, Charli, when my agent first sent me your name, I thought it was the Wi-Fi password," Stewart tells the pop singer in the commercial teaser.

"We listen and we don't judge," they say.