Disney+ is teasing a holiday film starring the popular boy band the Jonas Brothers.

Tentatively called Jonas Brothers Christmas Movie, the comedy will follow group members Kevin, 37, Joe, 35, and Nick, 32, as they overcome all odds to leave London and get back to New York before Christmas.

Disney+ released a teaser Tuesday that shows the brothers standing on the viewer's doorstep, snow falling behind them.

They are holding a sign that says "Hi, we are the Jonas brothers," in an apparent nod to the 2003 movie Love Actually, when Mark (Andrew Lincoln) rings Juliet's (Kiera Knightly) doorbell and confesses his love.

The clip begins with a "blooper," as Joe begins reading their sign out loud.

"No, don't say it," Nick interrupts him.

In Love Actually, Mark never actually says anything out loud, relying instead on the signs he is holding to communicate how he feels.

Like Mark, the Jonas Brothers drop their signs one-by-one.

"But we're making a Christmas movie," another reads.

Jessica Yu, well-known for her work on This is Us, will direct the film, which begins streaming on Disney+ during the holidays.

The Jonas Brothers have a long history with Disney, having gotten their start in the Disney Channel's Camp Rock movies.