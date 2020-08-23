'Married at First Sight' stars Amani and Karen slam Brett's behavior: He seemed kind of arrogant and rude, it was gross
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/23/2020
Married at First Sight stars Amani and Karen Landry have slammed how Brett bluntly discussed his dating history with Olivia on their honeymoon, calling his behavior "arrogant," "rude" and flat out "gross."
During their honeymoon, when Olivia asked her husband to open up about his dating history, Brett wasn't exactly humble or gentle in his delivery.
On Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Karen and Amani watched back a Season 11 clip in which Brett told Olivia during their honeymoon he had dated "quite a bit" using dating apps, which he said provided "instant access" to a "massive pool" of women to date.
"For efficiency reasons, that's the way to go," Brett was shown bragging to his wife, adding that his last date was a few days before the experts matched him to wed on Married at First Sight.
Olivia asked Brett if he felt like he should have pursued that relationship instead, and Brett replied, "I think there could have been potential there."
"What happened if that date went onto a third one?" Olivia asked.
"Yeah, Olivia seems, like, so sweet, open and ready for something real. And I'm not sure Brett is just, like, hopping around and looking for the next best thing," Karen explained.
"I don't know, that's the vibes that it gives me."
Married at First Sight expert Dr. Viviana Coles joined the ladies on Unfiltered and asked to jump in quick with her opinion.
"I do think it kind of makes sense. There are some daters out there who will think about it as it's all about the numbers," Viviana said.
"And the kind of guy that Brett is, he is all about the numbers. He's kind of like this tech guy, and lots of men are going to try to put as much as they can into dating just to see what's out there. So I don't fault him too much for that."
However, Viviana still had a problem with Brett's attitude and how he had handled the situation.
"I do think he was pretty callous in sharing it the way that he did," Viviana clarified. "The fact that he did it doesn't both me that much, but the fact of how he shared it, that does bother me."
ADVERTISEMENT
Karen agreed and said, "That's my thing too, honestly. I think it's how he spoke about it, not necessarily what he said. I don't know, I wouldn't be like, 'Yeah, I've been going on all these dates right before I got matched!"
"And I would've gone on another one had we not gotten matched," Amani interjected, mocking what Brett had told Olivia.
Amani questioned, "So if this doesn't work out, are you going to go find her, [Brett]? Like, no, that's rude!"
Viviana acknowledged, "That's a good point."
Brett made waves early in the Married at First Sight process when he appeared to get a little tipsy at his bachelor party.
Not only did Brett flirt with a waitress by asking her to call him later, but he also squeezed himself in on a small bench next to one of Henry Rodriguez's best friends, Kristin, and repeatedly asked why she claimed to be "just friends" with Henry when Henry "has great taste" in women.
"You don't know me," Kristin pointed out, which prompted Brett to say, "Well tell me more."
Kristin appeared turned off and annoyed by Brett's behavior given he was engaged to be married. Henry was also shown whispering that Brett was "the worst," and Miles Williams predicted Brett's wife would have "put up with a lot."
But Brett insisted on Unfiltered last month his actions at the bachelor party were insignificant.
"You know, the fact that I drank a bit and flirted at my bachelor party -- if that's the worst thing I've done, I'm a pretty good person," Brett told Jamie.
"It's not like anything happened," he added. "I didn't do anything wrong... If you can't have fun at your bachelor party, there's something wrong with you, not me."
ADVERTISEMENT
Although Brett came across as a bit of a player at the beginning of the season, Married at First Sight expert Pastor Calvin Roberson had his back after the first couple of Season 11 episodes aired.
"I still think Brett's a good guy and he had good intentions, and he's in this for the right reasons," Pastor Cal said on a previous broadcast of Unfiltered. "I believe all you can do is just move forward, you know, and be better."
On Married at First Sight's eleventh season, Karen is married to Miles, Amani wed Woody Randall, Henry is married to Christina, and Amelia Fatsi is Bennett Kirschner's wife.