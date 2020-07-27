'Married at First Sight' star Woody: Karen is right about Miles -- "He's one of those guys who talks about his feelings"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/27/2020
Married at First Sight star Woody Randall says Karen Landry is right about her Season 11 groom Miles Williams -- that he's emotional and someone who talks about his feelings frequently.
During Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered hosted by Season 1 MAFS alum Jamie Otis, Woody watched back a clip of Season 11 bride Karen telling a producer she had accidentally discovered her groom's identity in a text message she wasn't supposed to receive the night before her wedding.
"I can't stop thinking about it, and it's really making me question if I want to get married or not... I will tell you, honestly, like he's not really my type," Karen explains in the clip, adding that she naturally researched Miles on Instagram once she found out his full name.
"He seems very emotional... Just talking about feelings. Am I making the biggest mistake of my life here?"
Jamie asked Woody on Unfiltered to share his reaction to the clip given he's best friends with Miles and the guys decided to wed strangers on the show together.
"Honestly, my reaction is just like, 'Dang!' I don't really know how to [respond]. I'm just literally, like, in shock right now," Woody admitted.
"I didn't even know that happened, honestly. Yeah man, that's tough."
Given Karen was concerned Miles might be too emotional for her, Jamie asked Woody whether he believes Miles is overly in touch with his emotions.
"Yeah, he's an emotional guy," Woody acknowledged.
"You know, he's one of those guys who talks about his feelings. He can be very expressive."
Woody, however, didn't seem to hold Karen's initial concerns about Miles against her.
"What she said, I can see how that could have come off to her as a big turn-off just out of the gate," Woody noted, "because she don't really know him."
"So just knowing that upfront, yeah, they [are] gonna have to work [it out] and talk," he added.
Married at First Sight expert Pastor Calvin Roberson joined Woody on Unfiltered and admitted it was "disheartening" to see that Karen found out a lot about her groom before marrying him.
"If you've been successful at dating up until this point, then you wouldn't need Married at First Sight," Pastor Cal explained.
"You may be surprised and find out that what you thought was your type actually was your anti-type and what you have is what you need... I believe that Miles is who she needs."
Karen decided to get married at first sight after she was in a relationship for five years with a man who welcomed a child with another woman while they were together.
Married at First Sight's experts apparently believed Miles, a 26-year-old who works with youth from Spartanburg, SC, was the answer to Karen's dating prayers.
But when Karen found out Miles' name hours before the wedding in the premiere episode, she admitted to a producer, "He seems like a nice guy, but if you were my friend and said, 'Hey, check out this guy, would you be interested?' I would probably say, 'No.'"
Karen contemplated dropping out of the experiment, but she chose to give Miles a chance and get to know him and why they were matched.
Miles' family and friends wanted Karen to know that Miles is a man who leads with love and is caring, compassionate, intelligent and spiritually grounded.
They added he is a loyal man and true to his word.
After the ceremony, Miles gushed about how awesome, beautiful and sweet Karen seemed to be, and Karen revealed she felt "better" about her choice to marry Miles once the pair got to talk and test their compatibility a little bit.