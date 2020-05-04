Mindy opened up about her decision to end her marriage and have a divorce party -- that included a donkey pinata -- as shown on Season 10 of Married at First Sightduring a recent appearance onMarried at First Sight alums Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner's podcast, Hot Marriage Cool Parents.
"Is a divorce party a thing? Was that your idea? I didn't even know these things existed and it looked like a lot of fun... I want to go to a divorce party!" Doug told Mindy on the podcast.
"Yeah, yeah, that was definitely my idea!" Mindy confirmed.
"I just felt like I was stressed and upset and there were lots of negative emotions going on with the Lindsay and Zach thing and everything, and when I decided it was over and told Zach it was over, it felt so good!"
Zach had developed an inappropriate and disrespectful friendship with Mindy's pal Lindsay behind her back. Lindsay apparently contacted Zach on Instagram and they slowly began texting and then talking on the phone.
Zach eventually lied to Mindy about his conversations with Lindsay, including what they were about and how often they were had. Zach deleted text messages and also once lied to protect Lindsay when she had told him something in confidence about Mindy's ex-boyfriend allegedly still being in the picture.
"I hate saying that [our divorce felt good] because I feel a little mean," Mindy continued, "but it did feel so good! Like the biggest weight was lifted off my shoulders, and I just wanted to celebrate! I did."
"I just wanted to get my friends together, like, 'Hey, we got through this together. We did,'" she added.
"And I just felt like celebrating. And I asked production, 'Hey do you want to film my party?' And they were like, 'Yeah, of course, we're following you anyway."
Mindy therefore said Married at First Sight production allowed her to host a party for the show and it "was awesome."
Jamie agreed "that's awesome" and acknowledged there's nothing wrong with celebrating if a bad time or event in one's life comes to an end.
"It's a new beginning for something else," Mindy reasoned.
Although Mindy and Zach had a fairytale wedding day, their marriage started going downhill during their honeymoon in Panama, when Zach told his wife multiple times he wasn't attracted to her.
Not only did Zach allegedly avoid spending time with Mindy off-camera, but he even refused to move into an apartment with her following their honeymoon.
The pair, however, mutually chose to stay married on "Recommitment Day," but only under certain circumstances, which included Mindy demanding Zach spend more time with her off-camera.
"You mentioned with Zach, the times you guys saw each other, you were obligated to film. Was there any interaction or any time that you guys hung out without the cameras during the experiment?" Doug asked.
"At first, there were a few times, like when we were sharing a hotel room during the honeymoon -- and the night before the honeymoon after the wedding," Mindy shared.
"And then after I made demands of Zach after 'Recommitment Day,' he spent time with me off-camera a couple of times. So, barely, but a couple of times."
Zach also didn't exactly follow through on moving into Mindy's apartment because he chose to sleep by himself in the guest bedroom.
After a tumultuous and emotional journey, Mindy dumped Zach and asked for a divorce nearly two weeks before "Decision Day" because he had put little-to-no effort into their relationship and Mindy had lost all trust in her husband.
During Mindy's divorce party, she gushed about how she had found an inner strength she never knew existed before. She also revealed to Jamie and Doug on Hot Marriage Cool Parents she's currently dating "someone special."