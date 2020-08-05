'Married at First Sight' star Miles Williams: I'm glad I didn't know Karen Landry had found out who I was prior to our wedding
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/05/2020
Married at First Sightstar Miles Williams admits he's glad he didn't know that Karen Landry had discovered his identity and did some digging on him prior to their wedding on Season 11.
During the July 29 episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered hosted by Season 1 MAFS participant Jamie Otis, Miles watched back a Season 11 clip of his first conversation with Karen after the pair met at the altar and both said, "I do."
Miles then gushed about Karen, "I got someone better than I ever could have expected, so I'm grateful to the experts for matching us and you'll have to see what happens next."
Married at First Sight brides Olivia and Amani joined Miles on Unfiltered, and given they were able to watch how nervous and hesitant Karen seemed before walking down the aisle, the girls weighed-in on her first post-wedding chat with Miles over a couple glasses of champagne.
"I think she definitely seemed more comfortable sitting down with Miles and having that one-on-one time," Olivia shared.
"I think it was nice that she let out in the beginning that she knew who he was beforehand. But I definitely think that sitting down and kind of having that deep breath you get to take after you've met your husband, she definitely looked more comfortable."
And Amani agreed, adding that it was "remarkable" Karen chose to stay in the process despite her preconceived notions about Miles, his interests and his personality.
"You know, we dream of this day -- of getting married -- so for her to even put on such grace and meet her husband after being able to google him and have this emotional moment is great," Amani explained.
Finding out Miles' name truly was an emotional moment for Karen, who contemplated dropping out of the Season 11 experiment.
But Karen didn't have much luck dating on her own prior to singing up for the experiment. In fact, she had been in a relationship for five years with a man who secretly welcomed a child with another woman while they were together.
"When I got to the altar, Miles was handsome in person, and more importantly, he seemed very thoughtful," Karen gushed in her Us Weekly blog after her wedding aired on Lifetime.
After the ceremony, Miles gushed about how awesome, beautiful and sweet Karen seemed to be, and Karen revealed she felt "a lot better" about her choice to marry Miles once the pair got to talk and test their compatibility a little bit.
Karen quickly realized Miles was "a gentleman" who's "really nice and easy to talk to." She also wrote in her blog that Miles made her feel "comfortable" and they had a lot fun together.
"[We] both agreed we were pleasantly surprised by our matches," Karen shared.
But Karen said she really had to get to know Miles before she could say whether it was a good decision to marry him or not.
In addition to Karen and Miles, the other four couples who signed up for Season 11 of Married at First Sight are Woody and Amani, Olivia and Brett, Henry and Christina, and Amelia and Bennett.