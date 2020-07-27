Pastor Cal, from a remote location, replied, "Come on, dude! What he heck?! You're engaged, please tell me you were just joking and messing around, right?"
"Oh absolutely," Brett insisted. "I wasn't serious at all. It's not like anything happened, and that's literally just me playing around."
Jamie, however, wasn't about to let Brett off the hook that easily.
"So your future wife should expect that when you go out and you're just being playful and having fun, that you might be flirtatious with a server?" Jamie asked.
"That's not even me flirting," Brett responded, as Woody appeared uncomfortable next to him.
"That's like pantomiming flirting almost. That was an obvious 'me just messing around' kind of playing, that was not me flirting."
Brett came off as a bit of a player or flirt right away on Married at First Sight, when he admitted during the Matchmaking Special he had dated about 45 women in the few years since his engagement had ended.
But Pastor Cal said on Unfiltered he didn't really view that as a red flag and Woody also came to the show with a "player-vibe."
"If you've dated a lot of people, I get it. People are trying to find The One... What I want to know is, 'Do you have any strings that are attached?' It's okay that you've dated 45 people as long as there aren't 45 people out there waiting for you!" Pastor Cal explained.
Pastor Cal added that the experts really liked both Brett and Woody and figured they were "ready for the task" of leaving their single lives behind them.
However, Brett's wife Olivia, a 30-year-old nurse from Bossier City, LA, questioned Brett's motive for marrying a stranger in her Us Weekly blog after the premiere episode of Season 11 aired last week on Lifetime.
"It sounds like looks are everything to Brett, and the flirting ... eek! Some of the things Brett says are so shocking to me. He sounds like a playboy," Olivia wrote, adding that Brett's family and friends seemed taken aback Brett would even consider rushing to the altar.
Olivia added at the time, "It is not cool to hear about all of his past dates and canceling of dates. It makes me feel like he maybe isn't ready to settle down."
Olivia was also rubbed the wrong way when she watched Brett flirt with Henry's female friend Kristin, who was invited to the men's bachelor party.
"I feel so bad for Kristin as Brett clearly made her feel so uncomfortable. Brett doesn't appear to be into the experiment based on the bachelor party," Olivia wrote in her blog post.
The other guys in the experiment even acknowledged during the premiere that Brett needs a woman who "can put up with a lot" and he seemed like the "consummate the marriage on the night of [the wedding] kind of guy."
"I'm a consummator," Brett admitted to the cameras.
"I find Olivia very attractive. She's got an incredible smile, beautiful eyes," Brett gushed in a confessional.
"Olivia is the kind of girl I would have gone up to and talked to in a bar. Everything about her reminds me of the women I'm normally attracted to, so I think the experts did a great job."
Olivia was also pleased about her match and the fact he loves cats and enjoys watching a good movie at home. The pair learned they were pretty compatible during their first conversation after saying, "I do," and they both had hope they could have a long, fulfilling marriage.
In addition to Brett and Olivia, Married at First Sight's eleventh season also stars Woody and Amani, Henry and Christina, Karen and Miles, and Amelia and Bennett.