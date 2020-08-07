'Married at First Sight' star Bennett Kirschner reveals what happened when he'd previously met Amelia Fatsi
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/07/2020
Married at First Sight star Bennett Kirschner has dished on his prior interactions with Amelia Fatsi -- and what he thought of her -- prior to the couple getting married on Season 11 of the Lifetime reality series.
On Married at First Sight this season, Bennett and Amelia both recognized each other on their wedding day although they were each supposed to be marrying a stranger, and Amelia appeared completely shocked by the man the MAFS experts had matched her with.
Amelia revealed to the cameras she had met her groom "months and months ago at a party" and she thought he was "cool."
On Wednesday night's episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Bennett watched back a Season 11 clip in which he told Amelia during their first post-wedding conversation they had actually met on more than one occasion, and he recalled Amelia attending one of his band's shows.
"I think I remember talking to you and Mary," Bennett, a 28-year-old artistic director from Montvale, NJ, told his new wife.
Bennett explained in the clip he had met Amelia through their mutual friend Mary.
"I happened to be in a relationship at the time, but I was like, 'Wow, [Amelia] is someone who is pretty cool!'" Bennett shared of the 27-year-old medical resident from Richmond, VA.
Married at First Sightviewers are probably curious whether Bennett and Amelia hit it off or had an attraction to each other, so Jamie asked Bennett, "You said you were in a relationship one of the times you met her... But if you were single the first time you met her, do you think you would have asked her out?"
"No," Bennett confessed. "I'm not so suave. I don't think I would've had the gall to do such a thing."
"But, you know, I might have tried to, like, hang out with our mutual friend more and said something to her. Who is to say!" Bennett noted.
Bennett said on Married at First Sight that he thought his wife was "gorgeous" and appreciated the bird's nest on her head, and Amelia gushed how her husband was "such a cutie pie."
After the wedding, Amelia reminded Bennett that he had taught her about credit cards at the party where they first met.
"He really charmed me that one time [we met] months and months ago when we had a very brief conversation," Amelia said. "I was very impressed. Wow, now he's my husband. I'm not mad about it!"
Bennett vibed with Amelia right off the bat and told the cameras Married at First Sight's experts Pastor Calvin Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Dr. Viviana Coles had done a "phenomenal job" in matching them.
"I don't feel a very real attraction to a person that often, and this happens to be someone I've noticed in that way before. It's kind of nuts! Kind of nuts," Bennett said in a confessional.
He later added, "I am very attracted to her. She seems really sweet; she seems really funny. There is definite chemistry there. It seems it's going to be a pretty natural fit."
Amelia called her chemistry with Bennett "magical," something that "can't be explained by science" -- and she apparently saw real potential to fall in love with her "awesome" husband.
Bennett and Amelia appeared to be a match made in heaven, but they realized early on -- during separate brunches with their new in-laws the day after their wedding -- that there would be some real challenges to face in the future if they're going to make it work.
Amelia, for example, learned Bennett didn't want biological children due to overpopulation, and Amelia's mom broke the news to Bennett he would possibly have to move with her to another city for her upcoming medical residency.
Bennett, however, told Amelia's mother moving to another city for love would be "totally feasible" as long as he adores his partner, and he also assured Amelia that if she really wanted biological children, he would be onboard with that in order to make her happy.