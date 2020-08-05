Not only did Brett playfully wink at a waitress and ask her to call him later, but he also pushed MAFS groom Henry's beautiful best friend Kristin down on a small bench so he could squeeze himself in and sit next to her.
During the July 29 episode of Married at First Sight: Unfiltered, Amani watched the footage back -- while sitting next to Brett's MAFS wife Olivia -- in which Brett kept asking Kristin why she claimed to be "just friends" with Henry when Henry "has great taste" in women.
Brett continued to express skepticism over Kristin and Henry's friendship, but Kristin pointed out, "You don't know me," which prompted Brett to say, "Well tell me more."
Kristin appeared turned off and annoyed by Brett's apparent attempt to flirt since he was engaged to be married. Her body language said it all -- that she was not interested and Brett was crossing a line.
"Right after the wedding, Woody and I talked about the bachelor party, kind of like, 'How was your party? My party was whatever,'" she recalled. "And he told me about Brett and I was just like, 'This is not cool.'"
But Amani was very surprised watching back the footage of Brett at the bachelor party, suggesting Woody might have downplayed Brett's actions or omitted specific details from his account of what happened.
"It looks a lot worse than how even Woody described it, and I was [already] upset when he told me about it! Just to see that is, like, disgusting," Amani admitted.
Like his best friend Woody, Miles also apparently felt a responsibility to explain to his own MAFS wife, Karen Landry, how Brett had been very flirtatious at the bachelor party.
Miles seemingly wanted to give Karen an opportunity to give her friend, Olivia, a heads-up.
"Yeah, I did share it with Karen. I felt like it was something she should know at least and then she could do what she wanted to with the information," Miles explained.
"I wanted Brett to be able to have, like, a fair shot -- obviously we were drinking and having a good time and so that might not have been his true character. And so I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt."
"But I made sure to let Karen know," Miles added, "just because I know that she knows more about Olivia than I do."
Olivia had a similar reaction to Amani on Unfiltered after the clip of Brett aired.
"I think I kind of agree with what Amani said, that it looks a lot worse than what I was imagining," Olivia said.
"And I'm definitely questioning his intentions at this point."
But Brett insisted on the July 22 episode of Unfiltered his behavior at the bachelor party was innocent and insignificant.
"You know, the fact that I drank a bit and flirted at my bachelor party -- if that's the worst thing I've done, I'm a pretty good person," Brett told Jamie.
On flirting with a waitress, Brett recalled, "I wasn't serious at all. It's not like anything happened, and that's literally just me playing around."
"That's not even me flirting," he continued. "That's like pantomiming flirting almost. That was an obvious 'me just messing around' kind of playing, that was not me flirting."
While Brett said he's "not proud" of how he flirts sometimes when he drinks, he was defensive and insisted, "But I didn't do anything wrong... If you can't have fun at your bachelor party, there's something wrong with you, not me."
Brett also argued it's "unfair" to assign a "normative standard to a very non-standard relationship."
"At our bachelor party, we didn't know our wives, this was just some idea of a person," Brett noted.
"There's not this relationship foundation that I'm somehow betraying because I'm doing these things. We've never met!"
In addition, Brett said it's not fair to "make blanket statements about people's character based off of a few clips of one incident."
"In reality I've never in my entire life -- I've never cheated on anyone," Brett claimed. "I've never had a relationship end on any terms, anything like that before."
Married at First Sight expert Pastor Calvin Roberson actually took Brett's side on this one when the guys appeared on Unfiltered together, revealing that the experts never really questioned Brett's character.
"I still think Brett's a good guy and he had good intentions, and he's in this for the right reasons," Pastor Cal said. "I believe all you can do is just move forward, you know, and be better."
"It sounds like looks are everything to Brett, and the flirting ... eek! Some of the things Brett says are so shocking to me. He sounds like a playboy," Olivia wrote in her Us Weekly blog after the episode aired.
Olivia added it didn't look like Brett was ready to settle down or commit to the experiment.
Brett's fellow MAFS grooms also came to the conclusion Brett would need to be matched with a woman who "can put up with a lot."
But Olivia and Brett's wedding was a success and the couple got off to a great start in the process. Not only were they attracted to each other, but they engaged in good conversation and kissed a few times before going to bed that night.
"I find Olivia very attractive. She's got an incredible smile, beautiful eyes," Brett gushed in a confessional.
"Olivia is the kind of girl I would have gone up to and talked to in a bar. Everything about her reminds me of the women I'm normally attracted to, so I think the experts did a great job."
Olivia was also pleased about her match and how they seemed compatible at first glance.
"[Brett] is tall, he's lovely, he's got beautiful blue eyes, and he's checking a lot of boxes," Olivia explained in the latest Season 11 episode.
"He loves cats and just seems like a genuinely nice guy, and right now, I couldn't ask for more."