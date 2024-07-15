Marcus was the first man who stepped out of a limo on Night 1 of The Bachelorette process, and he shared with Jenn how he had already accomplished some of his biggest dreams.
"I want to open myself up to a new relationship and the possibility of finding love," Marcus told the cameras during the show's debut episode.
After Marcus introduced himself to Jenn, she whispered to herself, "I like that one! He seemed really, really nice!"
At the cocktail party that evening, Marcus said he could tell Jenn was very grounded. And that was an understatement considering Jenn then informed the bachelor -- who had a history of jumping out of planes -- that she's afraid of heights.
Despite the immediate and glaring difference between them, Jenn discovered she had "chemistry" with Marcus and felt "comfortable" with him. She therefore gave him a rose at the first Rose Ceremony of the season.
So what happens next between Marcus and Jenn? Until The Bachelorette viewers find out, let's learn some information about Marcus right now.
Marcus enlisted and left for military training two weeks after graduating high school. The Army Ranger veteran served in the military for eight years and had six deployments, according to his LinkedIn.
Marcus is proud to have served as a Battalion Civilian Affairs Operations Sergeant from May 2018 to June 2019 after working as a Squad Leader from May 2016 to October 2017.
Marcus began his military career as a Ranger and Rifleman in June 2011, and then he was promoted to a Team Leader in June 2014.
"I feel a tremendous amount of pressure and responsibility to represent veterans in a positive way... I do not claim to have all the answers, but there are so many talented, intelligent, generous, and capable veterans out there trying to make a real difference," Marcus wrote on Instagram.
"I hope that each of us seizes the opportunity to continue solving problems and to stand up when things get tough. Many people are now looking at us with an expecting gaze to be leaders, to have solutions, and to do the right thing. Stay invested in the future of freedom."
According to his LinkedIn profile, The Bachelorette bachelor currently works full-time as a data engineer for Amentum, an American government and commercial services contractor that employs over 50,000 people and is headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia.
Marcus works in Raleigh, North Carolina, however, and is part of the company's United States Army Special Operations Command Special Access Program.
He began working at the company in April 2023, according to his profile.
Marcus wants to find a woman with similar humility and core values
Marcus, who boasts that "it's cool to be kind" and he wants to "do the impossible" for the people he loves, has been searching for a kind, honest and humble woman with whom to start a life.
The bachelor has been in love before and is ready to settle down and start a family with his perfect match. He desires a relationship that will stand the test of time.
ADVERTISEMENT
Marcus is currently attending Harvard University
While ABC has billed Marcus as "a Harvard alum" in his official The Bachelorette bio, his LinkedIn profile says he is actually still a student at the school and has yet to graduate from Harvard.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Marcus began studying Computer Science at Harvard in 2021 and will be graduating in 2025
Marcus was a member of the Harvard Undergraduate Veterans Organization for nearly two years, and he also served as the Director of Membership Engagement for a year.
When Marcus initially got into Harvard, he wrote on Instagram how he was "beyond excited and nervous" to learn at an institution that is "the crown achievement of education in America."
Prior to his Harvard enrollment in 2021, Marcus had attended multiple other colleges between 2010 and 2020.
Marcus hadn't been in a serious relationship for five years prior to his The Bachelorette casting.
"I believe in the kind of love we read about in books or hear about in our favorite songs," Marcus said, according to BachelorNation.com.
"The kind that keeps us up at night thinking about the possibility of it all."
On a lighter note, it also wouldn't hurt if Marcus' future wife enjoys rock climbing, snowboarding, the outdoors, and grilling with friends on a Saturday night.
Marcus almost didn't return home from his last Army mission
During his last mission, Marcus almost didn't return home. While he and his team were called on to clear through a compound, a grenade went off and Marcus said "everything went black" for him.
"I woke up in a hospital in Washington, D.C., and that was Day 1 of the next two months of my life," Marcus recalls.
"But when you can genuinely appreciate that you woke up in the morning and you have breath in your lungs, that's a beautiful thing. And I never would've been able to appreciate it -- and those types of things -- without that kind of experience."