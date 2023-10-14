A man has been arrested in the homicide of Deanna Esmaeel, a Del Norte County Sheriff's Office deputy and the mother of The Sandlot and Boys Meets World star Marty York, in her California home.

The cause and circumstances have not been disclosed.

The Del Norte County Sheriff's Office announced that Daniel James Walter -- also known as Edward Patrick Davies -- was arrested Friday night in connection with the deputy's death.

"We are all deeply heartbroken with the loss of Deputy Esmaeel. Our hearts and prayers go out to her family, friends, and co-workers," Del Norte County Sheriff's Office said in a statement to TMZ after Esmaeel's Thursday death in Crescent City.

Before Walter's arrest, York announced his mother's death on Instagram and asked for help in apprehending her alleged killer.

"This is the hardest post I'll ever have to write but I found out from the sheriff department last night that my mother was murdered by a man she was seeing," the actor said.

"The emotions I have are horrible right now between rage, vengeance, crying. There is a nationwide manhunt underway, please if you've seen this man contact the authorities immediately!"