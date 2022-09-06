Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Luckiest Girl Alive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the thriller film Tuesday featuring Mila Kunis

Luckiest Girl Alive is based on the Jessica Knoll novel of the same name. The film is written by Knoll and directed by Mike Barker.

The new movie follows Ani FaNelli (Kunis), a sharp-tongued New Yorker who appears to have it all: a sought-after position at a glossy magazine, a killer wardrobe and a dream Nantucket wedding on the horizon.

"When the director of a crime documentary invites her to tell her side of the shocking incident that took place when she was a teenager at the prestigious Brentley School, Ani is forced to confront a dark truth that threatens to unravel her meticulously crafted life," an official description reads.

Knoll and Barker had nothing but praise for Kunis in an interview with Netflix's Tudum.

"I never would have thought of her on my own, but seeing her on set and seeing her perform some of these more controversial lines, [I realized] how easily it could have gone sideways if we'd had anyone else in that role," Knoll said. "I don't think anyone but Mila could have done it."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Mila's face is very open," Barker added. "You know what she is and what she's feeling. There's something about that expressiveness that allows you to get past the veneer of a woman putting up barriers."

Luckiest Girl Alive premieres Oct. 7 on Netflix.