Peacock is introducing the cast of Love Island Season 7, which premieres June 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 10 new singles include Ace Greene, Austin Shepard, Belle-A Walker, Chelley Bissainthe, Huda Mustafa, Jeremiah Brown, Nicolas Vansteenberghe, Olandria Carthen, Taylor Williams and Yulissa Escobar.

"I've always been a more emotional type of guy," said Brown in a promotional video released Thursday. "Like so I really don't care if I cry in front of you."

"I'm tired of going on stupid dates," Mustafa said. "Love Island, find me a man!"

An after-show, Love Island Aftersun, will air weekly starting June 7, a press release states.

"Temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders face brand new couples' challenges, jaw-dropping twists and turns and even a few surprise guests in the vibrant Fiji villa," an official synopsis says. "Once again, viewers will be able to vote for their favorite couples via the Love Island USA app to determine which Islanders will recouple, who will remain in the villa, and who goes home heartbroken."

Vanderpump Rules alum Ariana Madix returns to host, with comedian Iain Stirling as narrator.