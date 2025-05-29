Shakira and Alejandro Sanz have reunited after two decades for a new song and music video.

The pair released "Besame" on Thursday after previously collaborating on the 2005 hit "La Tortura." They recently performed "La Tortura" together during the North American leg of Shakira 's Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour.

"We'd been talking for a while about working together again," Sanz told Billboard in an interview. "I used to joke with her, saying, 'When are we going to make another song? You only make songs with talented, handsome guys!' We hadn't found the right song that we both connected with. It's tough after making a song like 'La Tortura' to find the right reason to team up again."

"You don't want to be too predictable or repeat the same thing, but you also want the new collaboration to be just as sweet," he added.

The track appears on Sanza's EP Y Ahora Que?, which dropped Friday. The EP contains six songs, and also includes collaborations with Grupo Frontera and Manuel Turizo.