AMC is previewing Nautilus, its upcoming adventure drama based on the 1869 novel Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea by Jules Verne, and starring Shazad Latif as Captain Nemo.

Nemo is a prince and a prisoner of the East India Mercantile Company who becomes captain of the submarine known as the Nautilus.

"He audaciously steals a prototype submarine from the penal colony in which he is imprisoned, escaping into the ocean with a motley crew of fellow prisoners," an official synopsis reads.

The trailer released Thursday shows him making the choice to take the submarine.

"Nemo plans to reach the fabled Viking treasure buried at the Pillars of Halvar. But first, he must win the trust of his crew and keep out of the clutches of the ruthless East India Mercantile Company, who will do whatever it takes to stop him," the synopsis continues.

The first pair of episodes premiere June 29 on AMC and AMC+.