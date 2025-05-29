Paramount+ announced on Thursday that Lena Waithe's The Chi will return for Season 8.

The news arrived after the Season 7 premiere, which accumulated some two million viewers across platforms, a press release states.

"The Chi is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago who become linked by coincidence but bonded by the need for connection and redemption," an official synopsis reads. "This season, with Alicia (Lynn Whitfield) at the helm, the pivotal women of The Chi rise to reclaim their power."

Jacob Latimore, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James, Phylicia Rashad, Raquel Robinson, Karrueche TranKyla Pratt Punkie Johnson, Reagan Gomez and Tammy Townsend also star in Season 7.