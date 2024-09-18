Love is Blind will feature 29 new singles in Season 7.

Netflix unveiled the cast members Wednesday ahead of the season premiere Oct. 2.

Love is Blind is a dating reality show featuring singles who can date but not see each other while sequestered in "pods." The couples only meet face-to-face after getting engaged and then live together until their wedding day.

"This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the participants leave the pods for the real world," an official description reads.

Season 7 features 29 singles from Washington, D.C.:

Bohdan, 36 (Tech sales)

David, 29 (Project manager)

Garrett, 33 (Quantum physicist)

Jason, 30 (Loan officer)

Leo, 31 (Art dealer)

Nick D., 29 (Real estate agent)

Nick P., 31 (Commercial real estate brokerage)

Perry, 31 (Realtor)

Ramses, 35 (Program associate at justice reform nonprofit)

Raymond, 33 (Consultant)

Stephen, 34 (Electrician)

Tamar, 33 (Video editor and animator)

Tim, 33 (Web content strategist)

Tyler, 34 (Account manager)

Alexandra, 33 (Producer)

Ally, 31 (Master esthetician)

Ashley, 32 (Marketing director)

Ashley W., 32 (Health and wellness educator)

Brittany, 33 (Esthetician)

Dylan, 30 (Realtor and artist)

Hannah, 27 (Medical device sales)

Katie, 36 (Sports marketing manager)

Marissa, 32 (Lawyer)

Monica, 37 (Sales executive)

Morgan, 33 (Sales team lead)

Nina, 32 (Journalist)

Tara, 29 (Senior marketing manager)

Taylor, 30 (Clean energy policy consultant)

Jenny, 31 (Account training coordinator)

In a "Meet the Cast" video, several cast members answer questions including "What's the craziest thing you've done for love?"

"Be a sole provider to my man at the time. But I was okay with it because I loved him," Ashley W. answers.

Another question asked the contestants to list their three "dating non-negotiables."

"Being independent. I don't want someone who's going to kind of latch on to me. I want someone who's going to provide value," Nick D. says.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey will return to host Season 7.