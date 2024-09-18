John David "JD" Souther, who was well known for his Eagles collaborations, has died. He was 78 years old.

Souther, who helped pen the Eagles' "New Kid in Town," "Best of My Love" and "Heartache Tonight," died "peacefully" at his home in New Mexico on Tuesday, according to an obituary posted to his website.

An official cause of death has not yet been shared.

Souther released a 1969 album via a band he'd been in with Glenn Frey - Longbranch Pennywhistle. He also collaborated with Linda Ronstadt.

On his own, Souther was perhaps best known for his 1979 track "You're Only Lonely."

As an actor, Souther appeared in TV shows Thirtysomething and Nashville and films Postcards From the Edge, Always, Purgatory, Deadline and My Girl 2.

"I acted when I was kid," he said. "I was an actor when I was in high school and college. I never thought of it much in L.A., although anybody who likes movies fantasizes about being in them. But great people asked me to be in their movies."