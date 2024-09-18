Drag Race Thailand is introducing the queens of Season 3.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new season will feature 11 contestants competing to be crowned Thailand's Next Drag Superstar.

Drag Race Thailand is a spinoff of RuPaul's Drag Race, a reality competition series featuring drag performers.

"Thai tea is back back back again! With a glowed up Werkroom and a brand new stage, 11 of the fiercest, most fabulous Thai drag artists from all over the world are ready to start their engines for the long-awaited season three of Drag Race Thailand," a press release reads.

The Season 3 cast features:

Benz Diva, 41 (Samutprakarn, Thailand)

Frankie Wonga, 30 (Bangkok, Thailand)

Gawdland, 22 (Chiang Mai, Thailand)

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Gigi Ferocious, 28 (Bangkok)

Kara Might, 27 (Ratchaburi, Thailand)

Nane Sphera, 33 (Chiang Mai)

Siam Phusri, 34 (San Francisco, Calif.)

Shortgun, 22 (Chiang Mai)

Spicy Sunshine, 30 (Bangkok)

Srirasha Hotsauce, 27 (Bangkok)

Zepee, 29 (Phrae, Thailand)

Pangina Heals will return to host the competition.

Drag Race Thailand Season 3 premieres Oct. 16 on WOW Presents Plus.