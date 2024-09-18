"Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta has enraptured fans for decades and I am honored that Prime Video is entrusted to bring the series to screen for our global customers," Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement Wednesday.
"The most exemplary group has been assembled for the series with Liz Sarnoff at the helm with an extraordinary vision; the immensely talented Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, and the fantastic cast; and the top-notch team at Blumhouse."
