Ariana DeBose and Bobby Cannavale have signed on to play medical examiner Kay Scarpetta's niece, tech mogul Lucy, and death investigator Marino in Prime Video's upcoming Scarpetta series.

The mystery-drama is based on Patricia Cornwell's best-selling novels.

Nicole Kidman is set to portray Scarpetta, while Jamie Lee Curtis will play her trouble-making sister, Dorothy, and Simon Baker will play her husband, FBI profiler Benton Wesley.

"Patricia Cornwell's Kay Scarpetta has enraptured fans for decades and I am honored that Prime Video is entrusted to bring the series to screen for our global customers," Vernon Sanders, head of television at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement Wednesday.

"The most exemplary group has been assembled for the series with Liz Sarnoff at the helm with an extraordinary vision; the immensely talented Nicole Kidman, Jamie Lee Curtis, and the fantastic cast; and the top-notch team at Blumhouse."