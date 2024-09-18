Former President Donald Trump is set to appear on Wednesday's edition of the late-night chat show, Gutfeld!

FOX News Channel said the 2024 Republican presidential candidate will appear with hosts Greg Gutfeld , Kat Timpf and Tyrus, and Outnumbered panelist Emily Compagno, in the show's New York studio.

Trump was expected to stay for the whole hour of the episode, which was taped in front of a live studio audience.

This is Trump's first interview on a broadcast or cable late-night show during an election cycle since he appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2016.

Gutfeld!, which features Gutfeld alongside rotating panels of comedians and political figures, has been a ratings hit for FNC since it premiered in 2021. It airs Monday through Friday.