NBC announced the stellar lineup of guest hosts it booked for the first five episodes of Saturday Night Live Season 50 on Wednesday.

Hacks Emmy winner Jean Smart is set to kick off the season on Sept. 28 when Jelly Roll will be the musical performer for the night.

Comedian Nate Bargatze will headline the show on Oct. 5 when Coldplay sings, while Wicked actress Ariana Grande will guest host Oct. 12 and music icon Stevie Nicks will provide the musical entertainment.

Beetlejuice actor Michael Keaton will star in the Oct. 19 show when singer-songwriter Billie Eilish will sing.

Comedian John Mulaney and recording artist Chappell Roan will take over the Nov. 2 episode.