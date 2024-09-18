Plum Island,The General's Daughter and The Gold Coast author Nelson DeMille has died at the age of 81.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of our father's passing yesterday after a nine month battle with cancer. True to form, he faced his illness with courage, grace, and good humor. He was the kind of person who filled a room with his presence," DeMille's family announced on social media Wednesday.

"His warmth, generosity and kindness touched everyone who knew him, and will leave as much of a lasting legacy as his novels. We grieve, but we also celebrate a life lived to its fullest. We love you Dad, and you will be with us always."

DeMille was a New York native and Vietnam War veteran who penned 23 novels, including Cathedral, Charm School and The Lion's Game.

His most recent books -- The Deserter and Blood Lines -- were penned with his son Alex.

The publishing community mourned his death on social media.

"An iconic figure, just like his characters, Nelson DeMille will be remembered and greatly missed," Scribner wrote on X.

"Mentor, colleague, literary hero, war veteran, icon, raconteur -- Nelson Demille was always the best company and the coolest guy in every room. I will miss you always, old friend. Go find Sandy," Harlan Coben said.

Brad Meltzer added: "He was always ready for fun, for action, for all of it. Plus, gave me advice every time I needed it. What a loss for our thriller community. Love you, pal. RIP Nelson DeMille."