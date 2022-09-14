Louis Tomlinson took to the stage on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The 39-year-old singer performed his song "Bigger Than Me" during Tuesday's episode of the CBS late-night show.

"Bigger Than Me" appears on Tomlinson's forthcoming solo album, Faith in the Future. The album is Tomlinson's second solo album since One Direction went on an indefinite hiatus.

In the interview, Tomlinson said Faith in the Future defines him better as an artist than his first solo album, Walls, released in January 2020.

"The first album -- the album before this, my first album -- it's something I'm immensely proud of. It was challenging coming out of a band the size of One Direction and then kind of finding my feet musically," the singer said. "You go through a kind of trial and error process when you're making music, especially at the start of your career ... But I had to do that in public.

"This record, I'm certain, defines me better as an artist, and that makes me really proud," he added.

Tomlinson released a single and music video for "Bigger Than Me" in September. He will release Faith in the Future on Nov. 11.