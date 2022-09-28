Apple TV+ announced Wednesday that the streaming service has cast its Time Bandits adaptation. Lisa Kudrow leads the cast of the Taika Waititi adaptation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kudrow will play Penelope. Kal-El Tuck will play Kevin, the child played by Craig Warnock in the 1981 movie.

Charlyne Yi will play Judy. Tadhg Murphy will play Alto.

Roger Jean Nsengiyumva will play Widgit. Rune Temte will play Bittelig.

Kiera Thompson plays Saffron and Rachel House plays Fianna. Waititi and Jemaine Clement executive produce and Waititi directs the first two episodes.

The 1981 film was written by Terry Gilliam and Michael Palin . Gilliam directed the fantasy about a group of time travelers who take a young boy on an adventure through time.

In the film, Sean Connery played King Agamemnon, John Cleese played Robin Hood and Ian Holm played Napoleon. The synopsis for the new series says the gang recruits an 11-year-old history nerd for their latest adventure.

Waititi and Clement also created the TV adaptation of their film What We Do in the Shadows. Waititi also executive produces Reservation Dogs and Our Flag Means Death.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Theatrically, Waititi directed the two recent Thor movies and the Oscar-winner Jojo Rabbit.