Special Ops: Lioness will return for a second season in October.

Paramount+ announced in a press release Wednesday that Season 2 of the spy thriller series will have a two-episode premiere Oct. 27. The season is currently filming in Texas.

Lioness hails from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan. The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios for Paramount+.

Zoe Saldai±a and Nicole Kidman star and executive produce. The cast also includes Laysla De Oliveira, Genesis Rodriguez, Michael Kelly, Morgan Freeman, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hebert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill and Hannah Love Lanier.

Season 2 will see the CIA's fight against terror move closer to home.

"Joe (Saldai±a), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program," an official synopsis reads.

Season 1 premiered in July 2023 and set a new record as the most-watched worldwide series premiere on Paramount+ at the time.

Sheridan's other Paramount+ series include Mayor of Kingstown, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Tulsa King and the Yellowstone spinoffs 1883 and 1923. He is also developing the series Landman.