Maren Morris released her new song "Kiss the Sky" for The Wild Robot on Wednesday.

"I was honored to be approached to write for The Wild Robot because I just identified so closely with the story," said Morris.

The film follows Roz (Nyong'o), a robot who gets stuck on an island and becomes friends with its animal inhabitants.

"Kiss the Sky" accompanies "a pivotal emotional sequence in the film," a press release states.

"As the sequence continues, the song is interwoven with the film's score by Oscar winning composer Kris Bowers," the description reads.

Another Morris track, "Even When I'm Not," will appear on The Wild Robot soundtrack.