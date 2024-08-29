Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- British King Henry V in 1387

-- Philosopher John Locke in 1632

-- Writer Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. in 1809

-- Henry Bergh, founder of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in 1813

-- Automotive inventor Charles Kettering in 1876

-- Actor Ingrid Bergman in 1915

-- Actor Isabel Sanford in 1917

-- Musician Charlie "Bird" Parker in 1920

-- Interior designer/entrepreneur Iris Apfel in 1921

-- NASCAR racer Wendell Scott in 1921

-- Filmmaker Richard Attenborough in 1923

-- Musician Dinah Washington in 1924

-- Filmmaker William Friedkin in 1935

-- U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in 1936

-- Actor Elliott Gould in 1938 (age 86)

-- TV personality Robin Leach in 1941

-- Scientist Temple Grandin in 1947 (age 77)

-- Musician Michael Jackson in 1958

-- Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield in 1959 (age 65)

-- Actor Rebecca De Mornay in 1959 (age 65)

-- Musician Meshell Ndegeocello in 1968 (age 56)

-- Actor Carla Gugino in 1971 (age 53)

-- Actor Dante Basco in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) in 1975 (age 49)

-- Musician David Desrosiers (Simple Plan) in 1980 (age 44)

-- Actor Emily Hampshire in 1981 (age 43)

-- Actor/comedian Nicole Byer in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Lea Michele in 1986 (age 38)

-- Actor Charlotte Ritchie in 1989 (age 35)

-- Musician Liam Payne (One Direction) in 1993 (age 31)

-- Actor Eduardo Franco in 1994 (age 30)