Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- British King Henry V in 1387-- Philosopher John Locke in 1632-- Writer Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. in 1809-- Henry Bergh, founder of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in 1813-- Automotive inventor Charles Kettering in 1876-- Actor Ingrid Bergman in 1915-- Actor Isabel Sanford in 1917-- Musician Charlie "Bird" Parker in 1920-- Interior designer\/entrepreneur Iris Apfel in 1921-- NASCAR racer Wendell Scott in 1921-- Filmmaker Richard Attenborough in 1923-- Musician Dinah Washington in 1924-- Filmmaker William Friedkin in 1935-- U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in 1936-- Actor Elliott Gould in 1938 (age 86)-- TV personality Robin Leach in 1941-- Scientist Temple Grandin in 1947 (age 77)-- Musician Michael Jackson in 1958-- Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield in 1959 (age 65)-- Actor Rebecca De Mornay in 1959 (age 65)-- Musician Meshell Ndegeocello in 1968 (age 56)-- Actor Carla Gugino in 1971 (age 53)-- Actor Dante Basco in 1975 (age 49)-- Musician Kyle Cook (Matchbox Twenty) in 1975 (age 49)-- Musician David Desrosiers (Simple Plan) in 1980 (age 44)-- Actor Emily Hampshire in 1981 (age 43)-- Actor\/comedian Nicole Byer in 1986 (age 38)-- Actor Lea Michele in 1986 (age 38)-- Actor Charlotte Ritchie in 1989 (age 35)-- Musician Liam Payne (One Direction) in 1993 (age 31)-- Actor Eduardo Franco in 1994 (age 30)