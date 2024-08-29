Google shared an interactive Doodle celebrating the Paralympic Games Thursday morning.

The drawing features a duck sitting in a wheelchair, holding a magnifying glass.

When users click the image, they are taken to the Most Searched Playground: Paris 2024.

The search-and-find puzzle, originally released in December, prompts players to uncover frequently-searched-for images.

The search engine dropped an updated version to commemorate the Paris Games.

Thursday's Most Searched Playground once again takes users to Paris, where they can scan the scene for sports, icons, and historic Olympic moments that are popular among Google users.

Tiles along the screen's left side guide players to find particular objects, and they can select the tiles for extra assistance.

"Discover which sports, spots, and stories have captured the world's attention and been searched more than any other," an official description reads. "Search on!"