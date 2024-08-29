Paramount released a trailer for Apartment 7A, the prequel to Rosemary's Baby featuring Julia Garner, on Thursday.

Garner, who won a Golden Globe for her portrayal of Ruth in Ozark, plays Terry-- a young woman who moved to New York in 1965 to perform and see her "name in big lights."

The trailer shows Terry land on her ankle while dancing, an accident that leaves her with a limp.

Terry finds what she thinks is a fresh stars when Minnie (Dianne Wiest) and Roman (Jim Sturgess) invite her to live with them.

"However, after an evening she can't fully remember, disturbing circumstances soon have her second-guessing the sacrifices she's willing to make for her career as she realizes that something evil is living not only in Apartment 7A, but in the Bramford itself," an official synopsis reads.

Marli Siu, Andrew Buchan , Rosy McEwen and Kobna Koldbrook-Smith also star.

The film was inspired by Ira Levin's Rosemary's Baby and offers viewers a glimpse of the Bramford prior to Rosemary's arrival.

"There's something wrong with these people," Terry says in the trailer. "I think something happened to the girl who lived here before me."

Apartment 7A streams on Paramount+ Sept. 27.