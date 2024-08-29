Mae Whitman, of Parenthood and Good Girls, has given birth to her first son, a baby boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress shared a photo of her newborn's feet on Instagram Wednesday, saying that she named him after Miles Heizer , her Parenthood co-star and "best friend."

"Not to be a Bieber about it but I too just gave birth to our son, Miles," she wrote. "From the moment we heard the first tiny sound out of his tiny piggy mouth we were besotted."

Whitman, 36, had announced her pregnancy on Mother's Day, sharing a snapshot of herself with Lauren Graham and Heizer. The carousel she posted included photographs from the Parenthood set, when Whitman's character, Amber Holt, played an expectant mother.

"Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!! Mother's Day looking a little different this year!" she said at the time.

Whitman also shared an 8-month update on social media, which detailed her Laguna Beach "baby moon" that included a Third Eye Blind concert.

"We are infinitely grateful he chose us as his parents," she wrote in her most recent post.