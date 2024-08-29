Netflix announced that the upcoming Peaky Blinders movie will include Oscar-nominated actor Barry Keoghan.

Keoghan will star alongside Cillian Murphy , 48, who portrayed Tommy Shelby in the British series, which ran for six seasons.

Rebecca Ferguson (The Greatest Showman) will also star, but it is unclear who she or Keoghan will portray in the upcoming film.

Keoghan was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in 2023 for The Banshees of Inisherin and in 2024 for Saltburn.

Deadline reports that the actor, 31, could also potentially appear in a film version of Crime 101, alongside Mark Ruffalo and Chris Hemsworth.